World Music Day 2024: What Music Means To These Renowned Singers?

By: Rahul M | June 21, 2024
Every year, World Music Day is observed on June 21 to honour the importance of music and bring people together with the rhythm of beats. While we celebrate this melody day, here's what musicians feel about music.
"I love music so much, and I love musicians- I love singers. It's fun. That's what music's supposed to be. Fun." -Chris Stapleton, American singer and guitarist.
"There is eating. There is drinking water. There is praying. There is living. There is breathing and in the realm beyond all of that, there is music." -Indian Singer Jashan Bhumkar.
"Music makes us want to live. You don't know how many times people have told me that they'd been down.... But then a special song caught their ear and that helped give them rewed strength. That's the power music has." -Mary J. Blige, American singer and actress.
"I like beautiful melodies telling me terrible things." -Tom Waits, American musician and composer.
"Music is life. Music fills my soul in rhythms and in lyrics. I find my solace. It whispers secrets and it translates emotions. It is like water which goes, which flows effortlessly in melodies in my divine heart. It finds its shores." - Aushim Khetarpal, actor, singer and spiritual mentor.
"Music is really a spiritual thing- a connection between inner self and the projection of that in public." -Patrice Rushen, singer and songwriter.
