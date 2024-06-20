World Music Day 2024: 10 Bollywood Actors Who Turned Singers For Their Films; See Pics

By: Manisha Karki | June 20, 2024
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his deep, resonant voice to several songs over the years. One of his most iconic performances is Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris
Before her acting debut, Tara Sutaria was already a trained singer. She showcased her singing talent in Shaamat Ek Villain Returns
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's soulful rendition of Pani Da Rang in his debut film Vicky Donor was a huge hit
Actress Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with her beautiful rendition of Samjhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Shraddha Kapoor showcased her singing talent with the unplugged version of Galliyan in Ek Villain
Salman Khan, known for his distinct voice, lent his vocals to Main Hoon Hero Tera from the film Hero
Akshay Kumar displayed his singing talent with Mujh Mein Tu from Special 26
The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan also tried his hand at singing with Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila from Josh
Parineeti Chopra showcased her impressive vocal skills with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin in Meri Pyaari Bindu
Farhan Akhtar made a sensational singing debut with the rock anthem Rock On from Rock On
