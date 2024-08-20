World Mosquito Day 2024: 5 Ways To Avoid Getting Dengue/Malaria

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2024
World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20 to acknowledge the fact that British doctor Sir Ronald Ross's discovered in 1897 that female anopheline mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans
All images from Canva
Mosquitoes that transmit maleria or dengue mostly breed in stagnant water.Make sure you do not any stagnant water sources aorund your house
It is especially important to take care of your kids during monsoons when water borne diseases are at its peak. Regularly clean your surroundings and keep your house aromated to avoid mosquitoes
Disease spreading mosquitoes also bite during the day so make sure you step out with a repeleent and apply it if you see mosquitoes hovering around you
It is important to boost your immunity during monsoons so that your body has the ability to fight the mosquito bite
Following basic practices like keeping your house protected with nets and lighting a mosquito repellent coil can help keep the them away
You can also try using natural mosquito repellents of use the various forms of repellents that are available in the market. They are available in the form of sprays, creams and roll ons
