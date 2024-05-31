World Milk Day 2024: Benefits Of Drinking Milk For Good Health

By: Rahul M | May 31, 2024
Every year, May 31 is observed as World Milk Day to spread awareness about importance of the dairy industry.
All images from Canva
Milk is packed with essential nutrients like minerals, protein, vitamins, antioxidants and healthy fats, making it the best dairy product for good health.
The rich source of protein in milk reduces age-related muscle problems and promote bone health.
Milk contains calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and phosphorus, which prevent osteoporosis and reduce the risk of getting a fracture.
Milk lowers the risk of obesity. Milk like whole milk can prevent weight gain.
This nutrient-packed drink is best for promoting healthy teeth, making them stronger and sharper.
A glass of warm milk may help you get proper sleep at night.