World Kangaroo Day: 7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Australia's Iconic Wildlife Animal

By: Rahul M | October 24, 2024
World Kangaroo Day is observed on October 24 to promote the care and protection of these animals. Here are a few interesting facts about them
All images from Canva
Kangaroos can't move backward. Their large, muscular tail and powerful hind legs prevent them from moving in reverse, which makes it difficult for them to move through tight spaces
Besides balancing while hopping, kangaroos use their tails as a third leg when walking. They place their tail on the ground and push forward with it
Female kangaroos can pause the development of an embryo during difficult environmental conditions. this process is known as embryonic diapause. This allows them to control the timing of birth based on food availability and other factors
While some animals are active during the day or at night , kangaroos are most active during dawn and dusk. This helps them avoid the intense heat of the Australian sun
Baby kangaroos, called joeys, are born extremely small-only about the size of a jellybean (roughly 2 cm long). They crawl into the mother’s pouch immediately after birth and continue developing there for months
Despite being known for hopping on land, kangaroos are strong swimmers. They use their legs independently in the water, unlike the hopping motion on land
