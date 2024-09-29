World Heart Day 2024: 7 Foods That Will Keep Your Heart Healthy

By: Rahul M | September 29, 2024
Every year, World Heart Day is observed on September 29 to remind about the importance of heart health. Here are seven foods you must include in your diet for a healthy heart
All images from Canva
Green leafy vegetables are rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, which protects your arteries
Fatty fish, including mackerel, sardines and salmon, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health and also lower cholesterol level
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with nutrients and high in antioxidants, such as anthocyanins, that prevent oxidative stress and inflammation
Walnuts contain fibres, magnesium and copper, and including it in your diet may promote a healthy heart
Consuming a diet high in whole grains may reduce the risk of heart-related diseases and prevent hypertension
Consumption of garlic has proven to be effective in promoting a healthy heart. It contains allicin, which has medicinal properties and prevents cardiovascular diseases
Dark chocolate has anti-oxidants like flavonoids, which help boost your heart health and prevent diseases