World Green Roof Day 2024: All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | June 05, 2024
World Green Roof Day is observed on June 6 every year. Cities around the world are adapting green roofs to reduce the carbon footprint.
Green roofs will not only benefit humans but it will also help small wildlife build their home, to survive.
Another name for a green roof is a living roof. It's a roof space that supports trees, bushes, and other greenery as well. It helps in maintaining the environment and going green.
With increased pollution and effects of climate change that are visible to us, it is only wise to take steps to reverse the damage done to the nature.
We require trees, more foliage, and improved oxygen. Green roof gardens can replace some of the lost vegetation that we depend on now that the spaces are gone.
Another benefit is that it helps in helps in monitoring rain. Because roof gardens hold onto rainfall, storm water management is made simpler.
A house looks nicer with grass and plants everywhere you look, and a lush garden on top of a roof really completes the picture. It is also effective for office buildings, where a green roof adds color to an otherwise drab area.