World Environment Day 2024: Habits To Inculcate In Your Children For A Green Future

By: Rahul M | June 05, 2024
World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. It is observed to spread awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on mother earth.
All images from Canva
It is important to teach kids about the importance of sustainable living. These habits will help them have a green future.
Make your children practice gardening. This will not only help them with gardening skills, it also develop a calm personality. Being in nature can have a healing effect.
Teach your kids to reduce plastic waste. Also enlighten them about the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling the waste.
Teach your children the importance of living green and how it can help reduce the carbon footprint.
It is necessary to teach children the ways to minimise use of products that cause harm to the nature.
Only when children will understand the reason and are aware of the worse conditions we could experience, then they can take steps towards reducing the damage done.