World Drug Day: 5 Simple Tips to Combat Substance Abuse

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.
This year’s campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.
The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental. Here are 5 tips to fight drug abuse.
1. Understand how substance abuse develops. Substance abuse starts by: Using addictive drugs (illicit or prescribed) for recreational purposes. Seeking out intoxication every time you use. Abusing prescription medication.
2. Avoid Temptation and Peer Pressure. Develop healthy friendships and relationships by avoiding friends or family members who pressure you to use substances.
3. Seek help for mental illness. Mental illness and substance abuse often go hand in hand. A mental health professional will provide you with healthy coping skills to alleviate your symptoms without turning to drugs and alcohol.
4. Examine the risk factors. Look at your family history of mental illness and addiction, several studies have shown that this disease tends to run in the family, but can be prevented. The more you are aware of your biological, environmental and physical risk factors the more likely you are to overcome them.
5. Keep a well-balanced life. People often turn to drugs and alcohol when something in their life is missing or not working. Practicing stress management skills can help you overcome these life stressors and will help you live a balanced and healthy life.
Develop goals and dreams for your future. These will help you focus on what you want and help you realize that drugs and alcohol will simply get in the way and hinder you from achieving your goals.
