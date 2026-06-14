World Blood Donor Day 2026: Date, Significance And Why It Is Observed?

By: Sunanda Singh | June 14, 2026
World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and to thank blood donors for their life-saving contributions.
The day was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is celebrated globally to encourage more people to donate blood regularly.
All images from Canva
Blood donation plays a critical role in healthcare. Donated blood is used in surgeries, emergency treatments, childbirth complications, cancer care, and for patients suffering from blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease.
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Each year, the significant day is observed to highlight the need for safe and sufficient blood supplies.
A single blood donation can potentially save up to three lives, which makes it one of the simplest yet most impactful acts of kindness.
The theme for World Blood Donor Day is "One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives."
This year's theme emphasises the vital role of donors in building resilient health systems.
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