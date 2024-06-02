World Bicycle Day 2024: Benefits Of Cycling That Promotes Healthy Living

By: Rahul M | June 02, 2024
Every year, June 3 is observed as World Bicycle Day to spread awareness about the benefits of cycling and urge people to take the sustainable mode of transportation.
Daily cycling will improve your lower body and strengthen leg muscles. It focuses on calves, glutes, quads and hamstrings.
High-intensity cycling can reduce your body fats and may promote weight loss.
It calms your stress, anxiety and depression, further boosting better mental health and brain power.
Early morning cycling can offer a positive and active start to your day, making you feel productive and energetic.
It may also lower cholesterol, promoting better cardiovascular health and lowering the risk of health attacks and stroke.
Cycling improves body balance, posture and coordination in the long term. It is a beginner-friendly workout option you can opt to start your fitness journey.