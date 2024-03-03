Women's Day Special: 7 Things Every Woman Must Do Before Turning 30

By: Swarna Srikanth | March 03, 2024
As we get closer to celebrating Women's Day 2024, we ask every woman to make sure you have a few points ticked from the general bucket list before turning 30.
While age is just a number, it sometimes gets important to set a target to achieve one's goals and enjoy life. Take a list of things we ask you to do before ending your tweens.
To begin simply, step out of your homes and start working in a team regardless of wanting to work in a professional setting or become a homemaker later.
Make your family proud of your achievements and show them that you are financially stable and independent. However, there should be no embarrassment in asking parents for money at times either.
Don't let other people's decisions and choices take the front seat. Customise your wardrobe in your style by filling it with clothes you love to wear. Just be you!
A passport and driving license are something you must have by this age. Travel solo, and/or go on a foreign trip to explore and understand yourself better.
Stay awake all night and walk through the well-lit streets of your city. Furthermore, it's on you whether you wish to enter a bar to enjoy the nightlife or attending an overnight prayer at a worship place nearby.
Express your love for your parents and go on a family trip. If you are someone staying with your parents, plan a surprise tour for your mom and dad ensuring they spend some lovely time together.
Last but not the least, prioritise your health and get check-ups done at least once a year. Also, care for your mental well-being and open up whenever needed.