With Sixties In Soul: The Royal Enfield Bear 650

By: G R Mukesh | November 26, 2024
The Royal Enfield Bear 650, according to the company, was inspired by Big Bear Run in the California desert.
The bike is powered by a 650cc parallel twin engine—that has an Inline twin-cylinder, 4-stroke SOHC. It has a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.
The bike can give maximum performance of 47.4 PS and torque 56.5 Nm.
The bike has a dual-channel ABS breaking system. The vehicle has a maximum fuel capacity of 13.7 litres.
This Royal Enfield bike comes in 5 variants, namely Boardwalk White, Petrol Green, Wild Honey, Golden Shadow, and Two Four Nine.
The 650 takes on the BSA B65 Scrambler.
The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available at the starting price of Rs 3,39,000.
Thanks For Reading!