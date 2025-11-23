Winter Travel: 7 Beautiful Places To Explore In Ajmer

By: Sunanda Singh | November 23, 2025
Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, or Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is a prominent pilgrimage site in the city. It was built in the 13th century.
Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a historic mosque located in the city of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan, India. It was built by Qutb-ud-Din-Aibak in 1192 CE, making it one of the oldest mosques in the country.
Pushkar Lake, is situated in the heart of Pushkar. , Pushkar is positioned northwest of Ajmer, making it another worthwhile destination to visit.
Brahma Temple is another place to visit, which is situated in Pushkar. It is the only temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the world.
Subhash Udhyan Park is a popular site in the city, nestled with greenery and a fountain. It also has the Lord Shiva Temple.
Soni Ji Ki Nasiya Jain Temple, or the Ajmer Jain Temple, is a very popular temple. Its stunning architecture attracts more tourists.
Ajmer is a popular city in Rajasthan which is known for its religious sites., lakes and Aravalli Range is one of them. The mountain range offers mesmerising views of its surroundings, especially at sunrise and sunset.
