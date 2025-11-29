Winter Travel: 7 Astounding Places To Explore In Andaman & Nicobar

By: Sunanda Singh | November 29, 2025
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are wonderful destinations to explore during winter. The best time to visit is from November to February. Discover some of the spectacular places which are mentioned in the following slides:
Havelock Island is now called Swaraj Dweep. The beach holds immense beauty and is known for its coral reefs.
Andaman and Nicobar are prominent islands in India, located in the Bay of Bengal. The place holds many small and beautiful islands. Chidiya Tapu Beach is one of the best places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and a lovely destination for sunset.
Sir Hugh Rose Island, also known as Rose Island, is an inhabited island of the Andaman Islands. It is often called the Little Neil Islands.
If you want to explore Andaman and Nicobar Islands, then Cellular Jail is a must-visit place. The place is called Kalapani Jail, and it played a noteworthy role in India's independence.
Andaman Beach is one of the most beautiful Islands in India. It is surrounded by lush greenery, blue water, and white sand.
Neil Island, also known as Shaheed Dweep, is a haven of natural beauty. Its pristine beaches, fringed with lush greenery and kissed by the crystal-clear waters, are a sight to behold.
Red Skin Island is located near Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The islland is famous for its cleanliness and red coral reefs.
