Winter Travel: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Karnataka

Karnataka is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the winter. Explore some of the best places in the state, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is situated in Karnataka. Coorg Hill Station is nestled with lush greenery, hills and mountains and is famous for its coffee production.
Hampi, a city of profound significance in Karnataka, is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ancient ruins in Hampi are dedicated to the Vijayanagara Empire. It is a must-visit place for history enthusiasts.
Mysore in Karnataka is a popular city nestled with a Palace. It is also called Amba Vilas Palace, which is famous for its architecture.
Located near Udupi, Malpe Beach is another location to visit in the winter. The scenic beach provides astounding views of golden sands, palm trees and clear blue water
Mullayanagiri Peak is a must-visit place in Karnataka. The highest peak in the state offers panoramic views of the lush greenery from the top.
Chikmagalur, also known as Chikkamagaluru, is nestled with mountains, valleys and lush greenery and Mullayanagiri Peak is one of them.
Kudremukh Peak is considered one of the highest peaks in the Western Ghats. The place offers the majestic beauty of its surroundings.
