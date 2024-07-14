Wimbledon 2024 Final: HRH Kate Makes Rare Appearance Amid Cancer Battle, Ravi Shastri & Tom Cruise Also Spotted

By: Aakash Singh | July 14, 2024

Kate Middleton makes her customary appearance ahead of the Wimbledon 2024 final. She also presented the trophies to Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

(Credits: Twitter)

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter.

(Credits: Twitter)

Tom Curise looks dashing during the final. He was also present on Saturday for the women's singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini.

(Credits: Twitter)

American actress Julia Roberts also marked her appearance.

(Credits: Twitter)

English actress Emma D'arcy poses for a picture ahead of the final.

(Credits: Twitter)

1992 Wimbledon champion Andre Agassi also marked his presence for the final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former world No.1 Tennis player Rod Laver made an appearance in the Grand Slam final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricket team's coach Ravi Shastri posted a picture of himself on X and captioned, "Wimbledon even more special today with an air of expectation for a repeat of last years final which was simply epic. The young Turk up against the Old Turkey Buzzard waiting for the kill. Can't wait. This place is Surreal."

(Credits: Twitter)