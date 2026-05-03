Why World Press Freedom Day Is Observed On May 3?

By: Sunanda Singh | May 03, 2026
World Press Freedom Day is observed every year to highlight the importance of a free, independent, and pluralistic media.
May 3 commemorates the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a landmark statement adopted in 1991 by African journalists in Windhoek.
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, which was later recommended by UNESCO.
World Press Freedom Day also honours journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
World Press Freedom Day underscores the idea that a society cannot function effectively without access to accurate and unbiased information.
All images from Canva
Freedom of the press helps safeguard individual rights by highlighting instances of injustice, discrimination, and human rights violations.
In a society without press freedom, power can be easily abused. A free press counters authoritarian tendencies by questioning policies, decisions, and actions that may undermine democracy.
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