Why World Homeopathy Day Is Observed? Know Date, History And Significance

By: Sunanda Singh | April 10, 2026
World Homeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Christian Friedrich Hahnemann.
It is believed that the origin of homeopathy dates back to the 5th century BC. Hemopathy is derived from two Greek words: Homoi, meaning similar, and pathos, meaning suffering or disease.
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Despite its origin in the 5th century, homeopathy gained popularity in the 19th century.
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Dr. Christian Friedrich Hahnemann was a German physician who is also known as the founder of Homeopathy.
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This year, the World Homeopathy Theme is 'Homeopathy for Sustainable Health.'
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The international conference in London features the theme "Harmony through Homoeopathy: Healing Beyond Borders".
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Homeopathy is a 200-year-old alternative medicine system that is based on the principle of "like cures like," which means treating symptoms with highly diluted substances that cause similar symptoms.
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