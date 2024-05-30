Why Is It Necessary To Apply Sunscreen Everyday? Learn Its Benefits During The Heat Wave

By: Rahul M | May 30, 2024
It is essential to wear sunscreen every day, despite seasonal changes. You must reapply sunscreen after every 2-3 hours.
All images from Canva
Applying sunscreen during the heat wave will reduce the risk of sunburn.
Wearing sunscreen every day can prevent the signs of ageing and wrinkles.
This skin care product will not only protect your face from the sun but also reduce the risk of skin cancer.
It also protects from skin damage due to heat waves and pollution.
Sunscreen will protect your skin from getting tan in the heat.
Sun exposure can cause painful rashes, redness and inflammation. Sunscreen's gentle ingredients can be soothing on it and protect your sensitive skin.