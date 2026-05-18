Why International Museum Day Is Observed Every Year On May 18?

By: Sunanda Singh | May 18, 2026
International Museum Day is observed every year on May 18 to highlight the role museums play in preserving culture, history and heritage.
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The significant day has been organised by the International Council of Museums since 1977.
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The day encourages awareness about museums as spaces for education and cultural exchange.
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Events, exhibitions and public programmes are held globally to mark the occasion.
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Museums across the world organise exhibitions, workshops and educational activities to engage visitors on International Museum Day.
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The day is observed with a specific theme. According to the International Council of Museums, this year's theme is "Museums Uniting a Divided World."
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This year's theme focuses on the critical role museums play as safe public spaces that bridge cultural, social, and geopolitical divides.
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