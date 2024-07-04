Why Diabetic Patients Should Take Extra Care Of Their Feet In Monsoon?

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 04, 2024
Foot care in monsoon is essential for everyone but it is more necessary for diabetic patients. Their foot care routine includes insulin use, foot massage for moisturising and detection and much more.
We often neglect our feet but it is important to know what crucial part they play in our daily activities. Diabetic patients need to be extra careful when it comes to foot care because they tend to lose sensation in their feet.
When these patients cannot sense any pain due to damaged nerves in their feet, there are high changes they might not be able to detect any infection.
During summers, the heat and excessive sweating can cause cracks in feet and as soon as rains begins, bacteria's from monsoon water outside can sneak into these cracks and cause an infection.
They need to take care of their feet as they take of their entire body, or face for that matter. Regularly wash your feet with soap and water to keep the bacteria's away.
Avoid getting your feet wet in rains. Even if you do, make sure you dry them properly. Massaging the bottom of your feet helps in moisturising them and also increases blood flow.
Diabetic patients should avoid walking barefoot since people who have diabetes for over a decade or more are more prone to getting their feet infected.