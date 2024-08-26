Why Are Indies The Best Dog Breeds to Adopt?

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 26, 2024
Adopting an Indie or an Indian street dog has multiple benefits other than the fact that they are the most heartwarming creatures on the planet
All images from Canva
Indie dogs are generally healthier and more resilient compared to many purebred dogs. They have a strong immune system
Indie dogs are incredibly loyal and form deep bonds with their owners. Their tough upbringing often makes them particularly grateful
These dogs typically require less grooming and are adaptable to different living environments, making them easy to care for
Indie dogs are highly intelligent and adaptable, often picking up training quickly. They have a strong survival instinct
By adopting an Indie dog, you're directly contributing to the welfare of animals in your community. You're help homeless street dogs find a loving home
Adopting an Indie dog is usually less expensive than buying a purebred dog. Since they are less prone to health issues, you won't have to visit the vet more