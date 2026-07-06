Who Was Syama Prasad Mookerjee? Lesser-Known Facts About The Founder Of Bharatiya Jana Sangh

By: Rahul M | July 06, 2026
Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an Indian politician, barrister, and academician who served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. He was born into a Bengali Hindu family on July 6, 1901, in Kolkata.
On the occasion of his birth anniversary, take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.
X @newsbulletin05
Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's father, Ashutosh Mookerjee, was a highly regarded lawyer, known as the "Bengal Tiger", who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University.
He was chosen to be a member of the Legislative Council of Bengal as a candidate from the Indian National Congress to represent Calcutta University, but he stepped down the following year when the Congress opted to boycott the legislature.
Mookerjee began his political journey modestly in 1929 as a member of the Legislative Council.
He then ran for office as an independent candidate and won the election. Mookerjee served as the Finance Minister of Bengal Province from 1941 to 1942.
Syama Prasad Mookerjee married Sudha Devi in 1922, and they had five children. His wife passed away from double pneumonia in 1933.
Thanks For Reading!