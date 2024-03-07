Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Legendary Indian Coach To Be Portrayed By Ajay Devgn In 'Maidaan'

By: Rohan Sen | March 07, 2024
Syed Abdul Rahim is considered one of the greatest Indian football coaches of all time
Wikipedia
Rahim coached the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963
Rahim also played professional football for Qamar Club and Dutch amateur league side HSV Hoek
Rahim's his tenure as a coach is regarded as a "golden age" of football in India
The Indian football team had earned the nickname of 'Brazil of Asia' under Rahim's coaching
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will portray Syed Rahim's character in the upcoming biopic Maidaan
This is the first time Ajay Devgn will be seen in a sports-based biopic