Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? Legendary Indian Coach To Be Portrayed By Ajay Devgn In 'Maidaan'

By: Rohan Sen | March 07, 2024

Syed Abdul Rahim is considered one of the greatest Indian football coaches of all time

Wikipedia

Rahim coached the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963

Rahim also played professional football for Qamar Club and Dutch amateur league side HSV Hoek

Rahim's his tenure as a coach is regarded as a "golden age" of football in India

The Indian football team had earned the nickname of 'Brazil of Asia' under Rahim's coaching

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will portray Syed Rahim's character in the upcoming biopic Maidaan

This is the first time Ajay Devgn will be seen in a sports-based biopic