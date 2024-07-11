Who Is Neha Sargam? All About Mirzapur 3's Saloni Bhabhi Who Once Played Goddess Sita, Yashoda

By: Sachin T | July 11, 2024
With the release of Mirzapur 3, the country has gotten a new 'national crush', and this time, it is actress Neha Sargam, who plays the role of 'Saloni Bhabhi' in the series
Neha Sargam, whose real name is Neha Dubey, plays the wife of Vijay Verma in Mirzapur 3, and netizens have been raving about her ever since the show released
While Neha has emerged to be a sensation with Mirzapur's release, she has been a part of showbiz for a long time now
She is known for playing the role of Goddess Sita in the TV version of Ramayana in 2012
Not just that, but she has also played the roles of Yashoda in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, and Goddess Lakshmi in Paramavatar Shri Krishna
Besides, Neha has featured in several daily soaps including Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Punar Vivaah, Iss Pyaar Ko KyaNaam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Doli Armaanon Ki, among others
Not many know but Neha had auditioned in the reality show, Indian Idol 2, but she was rejected after she forgot the lyrics during the second round
Neha has also been a part of Feroz Abbas Khan's Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical, in which she played the role of Anarkali