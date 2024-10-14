Who Is Marijuana Pepsi? Woman With Bizarre Name Goes Viral On The Internet

By: Rahul M | October 14, 2024
Marijuana Pepsi Vandyck, a 52-year-old woman living in Florida, has gone viral on the internet for her bizarre name.
She recently expressed to the media that she isn't involved in smoking weed or sipping cold drinks despite her name being "Marijuana Pepsi."
It was learned that Marijuana Pepsi got her unique name from her parents, specifically her mother who wanted to establish her originality.
However, carrying this name wasn't easy for the woman, who has now grown up and upskilled herself to secure a PhD degree.
She never felt like changing her name. She was quoted in reports as saying, "...if calling me Marijuana isn’t comfortable, people can call me Dr Vandyck."
She holds a PhD in Higher Educational Leadership and works at Community College of Baltimore County.
Notably, Dr Vandyck is also the founder of Action as Empowerment Center for Change.