Who is Maria Beregova? All about Leonardo DiCaprio's new 22-year-old girlfriend

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2022
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is now rumoured to be dating Maria Beregova
This comes days after DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone
Beregova is being linked up with DiCaprio ever since she spent time with him during a trip to Saint Tropez back in July
DiCaprio is aged 47 while Beregova is 22
She was recently spotted lingerie shopping in London
Beregova is a Ukrainian model who grew up in Switzerland where she attended a private boarding school
Beregova had reportedly gone on the Saint Tropez trip after splitting from husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, who runs a property and fashion empire in Monaco and is the grandson of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's henchman
It was during the trip that she went back to using her maiden name of 'Beregova'
Beregova and DiCaprio have not been spotted together yet, however, the two are rumoured to be quite close
