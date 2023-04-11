Who is Dev Mohan? Find out more about the dashing Shaakuntalam actor: IN PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Actor Dev Mohan made everyone sit up and take notice of his striking good looks and impeccable acting skills, when he made his debut in the direct-to-OTT Malayalam film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' in 2020. But, how well do you know the actor? Read ahead to know more
Born in Thrissur, Kerala on September 18, 1992
He's a mechanical engineering graduate from Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, Thrissur
He did a regular 9-5 job at an MNC in Bangalore and had no intentions to pursue acting
He was suggested to try modelling by an Iranian friend at his gym, which he eventually took up to during the weekends when it did not clash with his day job
Through modelling, he landed the opportunity of participating in Mr. India 2016 and was one of the top 15 finalists
On a friend's lead, the actor gave the audition for the lead role in 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' and bagged the part
For his role in 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the actor had to learn how to dance as he had never danced before
The actor is married to his long-time girlfriend Rajina
Thanks For Reading!