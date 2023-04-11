Who is Dev Mohan? Find out more about the dashing Shaakuntalam actor: IN PHOTOS

Actor Dev Mohan made everyone sit up and take notice of his striking good looks and impeccable acting skills, when he made his debut in the direct-to-OTT Malayalam film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' in 2020. But, how well do you know the actor? Read ahead to know more

Born in Thrissur, Kerala on September 18, 1992

He's a mechanical engineering graduate from Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, Thrissur

He did a regular 9-5 job at an MNC in Bangalore and had no intentions to pursue acting

He was suggested to try modelling by an Iranian friend at his gym, which he eventually took up to during the weekends when it did not clash with his day job

Through modelling, he landed the opportunity of participating in Mr. India 2016 and was one of the top 15 finalists

On a friend's lead, the actor gave the audition for the lead role in 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' and bagged the part

For his role in 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the actor had to learn how to dance as he had never danced before

The actor is married to his long-time girlfriend Rajina

