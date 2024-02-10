Who Is Akash Deep? RCB Pace Sensation Included In Indian Test Squad vs England

By: Aakash Singh | February 10, 2024
Uncapped Akash Deep, born in Bihar in 1996, has been added as an extra seamer in the squad for the next 3 Tests to face England.
(Credits: Twitter)
Akash Deep bowls right-arm medium pace and made his first-class debut back in September 2019. While this is his maiden call-up in Tests, he has been part of the ODI squad before.
The 27-year-old plays for Bengal in first-class cricket and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, making his IPL debut in 2022. However, he has featured in only 7 IPL matches in 6 matches at 44.
Nevertheless, the right-arm seamer has an excellent first-class record, taking 103 scalps in 29 matches. He averages a sensational 23.18 with 4 five-wicket hauls.
Akash Deep performed brilliantly in the 2nd and 3rd unofficial Test against England Lions. He took 6 wickets in the 2nd and 5 in the 3rd to help fashion a win for India.
During an interview with ESPN Cricinfo in 2020, Akash Deep (L) spoke about how his father's death due to paralysis left him mentally quite disturbed
Akash Deep revealed in a conversation in June 2022 that the World Cup-winning six by MS Dhoni developed his interest in cricket. He labelled the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and superheroes.
Akash Deep was a net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore before sharing dressing rooms with stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.
