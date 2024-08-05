What Is Toe Wiggling? Know How It Helps With Blood Circulation In Body

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 05, 2024
Yes, simply wiggling your toes can have a great impact on your body. National Toe Wiggling day is observed on August 6. Here are some benefits of this exercise
All images from Canva
Your legs and feet will have better blood circulation if you wiggle your toes. This can be especially helpful if you stand or sit for extended periods of time
Toe wiggling improves circulation, which helps lessen swelling and stop fluid from accumulating in your ankles and feet
Your feet's tiny muscles are engaged and strengthened as you toe-wiggle. This will provide you with better balance, stability, and support for your arches
Frequent toe wiggling helps improve foot-brain synchronization, which is beneficial for activities like dancing and sports, where exact foot placement is necessary
Keeping the muscles and joints in your feet active and flexible can help prevent injuries, such as strains and sprains, by ensuring your feet are strong and resilient.
Toe wiggling also helps in increasing and maintaining flexibility and range of motion in your feet