What Is The Viral Zika Virus? Here Are Symptoms You Should Look Out For

By: Rahul M | July 03, 2024
Zika virus is one of the emerging mosquito-borne infections spreading in many pregnant women in Pune.
All images from Canva
It is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Here are the Zika virus symptoms you should be aware of.
Fever is the most common symptom present during the viral Zika virus infection. Apart from fever, you will also experience severe headaches.
It also causes body rashes that indicate this viral infection. It typically lasts for seven days on the body and face.
You may also experience joint pain in the hands and feet, further creating more discomfort in the viral illness.
Another symptom of this virus infection is Conjunctivitis (red eye). It causes redness and inflammation in the eyes.
Lastly, muscle pain, lack of appetite and vomiting are several mild symptoms of Zika infection.