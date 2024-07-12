What Is The Popular Japanese Shirataki Noodles? Learn Its Amazing Health Benefits

By: Rahul M | July 12, 2024
If you are a follower of food trends, then you might know about the popular Japanese transparent noodles called Shirataki noodles. And, if you don't know about it, let me bring it to you
Shirataki noodles, also called konjac noodles, are popular Japanese noodles with a clear appearance and jelly-like texture
It is created from Konjac plant starch and contains around 97% water, providing several benefits for the body
It is low in calories and carbohydrates, which promote weight management and help control blood sugar
It is rich in fiber, which promotes better gut health and digestion processes, lowering the risk of stomach problems
Lastly, it is a gluten-free noodle, ideal for people with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity
