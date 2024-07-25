What Is Shatpaavli? Why Is It Important Post Every Meal?

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 25, 2024
Shatpaavli is a traditional practice in Indian culture. The term "Shatpaavli" comes from the Marathi language, where 'Shat' means hundred and 'Paavli' refers to steps. Thus, Shatpaavli literally translates to "hundred steps."
Shatpaavli involves taking a short walk, typically of about a hundred steps, after a meal. This practice is involves a gentle stroll and is usually done at a comfortable pace. The walk isn't meant to be rigorous or sweat inducing but rather a way to aid digestion and promote overall well-being.
Shatpaavli after a meal stimulates the digestive system, helping to break down food more efficiently. It can prevent issues like bloating, gas, and indigestion.
After eating, taking a short walk can help control blood sugar levels, which is crucial for people who already have diabetes or are at risk of getting it.
Gentle movement after a meal promotes better circulation, preventing the sluggish feeling that can sometimes follow eating.
Even though a hundred steps might not seem like much, walking after meals on a daily basis can contribute to a healthy lifestyle and help with weight management.
Shatpaavli promotes the practise of incorporating exercise into everyday routines. Overall, this consistency may result in a more active lifestyle.