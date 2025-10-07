What Is Sargi? Essential Items To Include In Your Thali For Karwa Chauth

By: Sunanda Singh | October 07, 2025
Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival that is mostly celebrated by married women.
Sargi is a pre-dawn thali that should contain food items that will keep them energised and hydrated throughout the day. Here are some essential items to add to your Sargi thali.
Seviyan (sweet vermicelli kheer) is an excellent and traditional choice for a Sargi Thali, providing a balanced combination of carbohydrates, protein, and fat from milk and nuts.
Pomegranates are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants. They can add a burst of flavour to yogurts or be eaten on their own.
Khajoor (dates) is a wonderful dry fruit to add to a sargi thali for Karwa Chauth. Dates offer enduring vitality and important nutrients.
Moong dal chilla is a savoury pancake made from ground moong dal (green gram). It's high in protein and can be filled with veggies for added nutrition.
Feni is one of the most essential items that you should not miss in your sergi thali.
