What Is Endometriosis? Know Symptoms

By: Rahul M | June 29, 2024
Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus.
The uterus' exterior, the fallopian tubes, the ovaries, and other organs inside the pelvic cavity can all experience this abnormal tissue growth. Rarely, it may spread outside of the pelvic area.
There are several symptoms of this condition. Such as, severe period pains that could get worse with time, Pain during sexual Intercourse and Urination or bowel movements hurting.
Other symptoms are heavy periods and bleeding or spotting in between menstruation cycles.
About 30–40% of women have endometriosis, which can be a contributing factor to infertility.
More symptoms of Endometriosis include lethargy and exhaustion that never goes away. Nausea, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea, particularly during menstruation.
Treatments include medications, operations and lifestyle changes.