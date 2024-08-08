What Is Dry Eye Syndrome In Children? Know Causes and Treatment

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 08, 2024
Dry eye syndrome is when the tears in eyes are unable to provide adequete moisture
All images from Canva
Dry eyes are caused by prolonged exposure to screen time. When you do not blink frequently while using devices, the water is not spread properly around the eyes, making them dry
Pollution, indoor heating or even AC temperatures can strip out moisture in the eyes, causing irritation and dryness
Allergies caused to touching unhygienic hands to your face or eyes can also cause dryness and infections
Dehydration and lack of proper nutrition can also cause dry eyes in children. It is important for children drink enough water throughout the day, regardless the season
To help with dry eyes and irritation, you can apply aloe-vera gel around the eyes, allowing the anti-inflammatory properties to help moisturise the eyes. You can also use cucumber slices to relax and provide hydration
The best remedy to avoid dry eyes in children is to reduce their screen-time. Encourage them to be more active outdoors. Most importantly, children need to get enough sleep to maintain good health