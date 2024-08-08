What Is Dry Eye Syndrome In Children? Know Causes and Treatment

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 08, 2024

Dry eye syndrome is when the tears in eyes are unable to provide adequete moisture

All images from Canva

Dry eyes are caused by prolonged exposure to screen time. When you do not blink frequently while using devices, the water is not spread properly around the eyes, making them dry

Pollution, indoor heating or even AC temperatures can strip out moisture in the eyes, causing irritation and dryness

Allergies caused to touching unhygienic hands to your face or eyes can also cause dryness and infections

Dehydration and lack of proper nutrition can also cause dry eyes in children. It is important for children drink enough water throughout the day, regardless the season

To help with dry eyes and irritation, you can apply aloe-vera gel around the eyes, allowing the anti-inflammatory properties to help moisturise the eyes. You can also use cucumber slices to relax and provide hydration

The best remedy to avoid dry eyes in children is to reduce their screen-time. Encourage them to be more active outdoors. Most importantly, children need to get enough sleep to maintain good health