What Is Black Rice? Here's What Happens When You Eat 'Forbidden Rice'

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 15, 2024
Did you know that white rice that you usually consume is not the only form of rice that exists? The grain comes in various size, texture, and colour.
Of the various rice grains including red rice, brown rice, and more, black rice is something that is worth your attention. Swipe to know why.
While this rice is not quite common in Indian kitchens, it is part of some dietary plans where it is mixed with white rice.
How does black rice impact our immune system? Here are some health benefits of what is also known as 'forbidden rice.'
Black rice is highly nutritious and filled with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Thus, it helps reduce inflammation and protect from chronic diseases.
It serves as a great grain for women as its rich content helps them stay energetic, especially easing pain during periods.
Its health benefits include improved heart health and better digestion.
Black rice is quite popular in China. Eating it as a breakfast along with some fruits such as apples and bananas is considered a balanced diet.
As you are now aware of the wellness that black rice brings to you, add this healthy ingredient to your food preparations to boost your immunity.