What Happens If You Have Vitamin D Deficiency?

By: Rahul M | June 25, 2024
Vitamin defienceny can occur due to 2 reason, not getting enough sunlight and not consuming the right diet. Here the the consequences of having vitamin deficiency.
All images from Canva
Multiple studies have shown that people who have vitamin D deficiency tend to get tired easily. They feel fatigue even if they have not performed any activities that would make them so tired.
Vitamin D deficiency affects immunity. If you are deficient, you may fall sick or ill frequently.
People with vitamin D deficiency are also at high risk of slipping into depression.
Loss of muscle strength due to vit D deficiency can lead to frequent back pain.
Vitamin helps in regeneration of hair. Hence, if you are deficient you may have hair loss and slow growth of new hair.
Vitamin D helps in absorbing calcium. Hence, it is essential for healthy gums and teeth. Deficiency can lead to toothache and tooth decay.