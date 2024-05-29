What Are Tiger Nuts? Amazing Health Benefits Of This Superfood For Your Body

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024
Despite their name, Tiger Nuts aren't nuts. They are small and chewy tubers that have sweet and nutty flavours.
All images from Canva
Due to their rich content in dietary fibre, tiger nuts promote digestion and prevent constipation.
It is a great addition to your diet for weight loss. It keeps you fuller and reduces cravings.
The nutritional value of these nuts lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, further supporting better heart health.
According to a study, tiger nut extracts can boost the immune system in our body.
Brown tiger nuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein.
It is rich in Magnesium, which protects against illness, strengthens bones and promotes healthy living.