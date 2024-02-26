Weekly Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Feb 26 To March 3, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | February 26, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week your attention is going to shift from work to your personal life. You are inviting abundance into your life. It is time to focus on what brings you peace and happiness. Do not fret over unnecessary details.
Dear Taurus, this week you are asked to take a step back and process everything that has happened or is happening. Some of you need to restore balance, peace, rest and calmness in your life. Find a middle ground with people that are around you.
Dear Gemini, this week slow and steady wins the race. Healing shall be key. Find time to rest and recuperate. Take deliberate steps towards your goals.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to get some conclusive answers to a certain situation. However, your vision seems constricted and you will need more time to clear your mind. Be slow and deliberate in your approach.
Dear Leo, this week your focus shall be brought to your finances. It is time to look for new money making and job opportunities. You are asked to trust the universe and your capability to reach your desired financial goals. Stay receptive to blessings.
Dear Virgo, it is time to focus on healing your emotional world. There is scope to bring about major positive changes in this aspect. Drop your shields and take inspired action towards letting go of difficult emotions.
Dear Libra, this week you are going to let go of habits and things that have been holding back your success. You can expect closure and stability to enter into your life.
Dear Scorpio, this could seem like a challenging week. The energy seems busy and chaotic. Your emotions could be all over the place. Try to connect with your higher-self, Universe or God for guidance.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to deal with multiple people in your personal and professional life. You shall have a busy social calendar. There could be celebrations, gatherings, or parties in your midst.
Dear Capricorn, this week you are asked to work through your feelings. It is possible to find solutions if you open up about it and share your vulnerable side. Travel is on the cards, for some of you.
Dear Aquarius, it may seem like an emotionally difficult or overwhelming week. It is time to nurture yourself, keep your heart open and build your emotional resilience. Free yourself from restrictions and travel, if possible.
Dear Pisces, it is time to leave behind your burdens and focus on the good things that life has to offer. Enjoy life to the fullest. There could be a party or celebration in your midst and you are asked to mingle with people.
Deck- White Sage Tarot