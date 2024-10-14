Weekly Tarot Reading: From Aries To Pisces, Know What Tarot Cards Reveal For You

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 14, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Unsplash
Dear Aries, this week brings financial opportunities. You may become defensive or discerning with your choices. Companionship, friendship, camaraderie and romance are also on the cards.
Dear Taurus, this week brings emotional rebirth and healing. ‘Slow and steady wins the race’ could be your mantra. Rest, sleep, spa, retreats and other methods of unwinding shall be effective.
Dear Gemini, this week brings success, recognition and passion. You will see growth and rewards. Beware of unhealthy or addictive behaviours that could create unnecessary trouble. Check all the details thoroughly.
Dear Cancerians, this week you may stress yourself out because of overthinking. You may become impatient to get large chunks of work done. Allow things to fall into place in their own time.
Dear Leo, this week brings change that could throw your plans out of alignment. Despite visible challenges, you and your ideas will find the space to shine and create a difference. Do not let anything bog you down.
Dear Virgo, the theme for this week shall be stability and clarity of thought. You are making some decisions, especially when it comes to home and family matters. You will be able to create a win-win situation in your relationships.
Dear Libra, this week brings ideas and energy which could be moulded into substantial results through consistent effort. You may have to become more disciplined to harness all the positive energy presented to you.
Dear Scorpio, this week you are healing from a difficult situation. A truth could be revealed to you and clarity shall be yours. This period brings auspicious energy and wish-fulfilment, however, it will unfold in an unexpected manner.
Dear Sagittarius, this week could bring a rush of ideas, emotions, creativity and success. Keep your heart open to all the luck and blessings coming your way. Find a middle ground or compromise on instant gratification for long-term success.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings attention to your finances and financial management. On the work front, there is success awaiting you. Overall, you may feel a sense of confidence, joy and clarity seeping into your life.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings the highlight on multiple projects and multitasking with a varied set of people. Try to prioritise and stick to things that are important. Travel is indicated.
Dear Pisces, this week brings change in your home and family situation. Try to remain calm and patient through all the shifts in your environment. Wait for more information to come to you. Be kind to yourself.
Deck- White Sage Tarot