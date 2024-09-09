Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 9th, 2024 to Sep 15th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 09, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings slow but steady progress and empowerment. Your passion for life and creative spirit shall be awakened. Financial offers can be expected. It is a good time to focus on protecting your peace of mind and sanity.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to be in your element, making financial and other practical decisions. You may end up doing some clearing and cleansing. Love, relationships and your personal life shall thrive and bring much happiness.
Dear Gemini, this week do not put excess mental strain on yourself. The most important message coming across for this period is about your overall health and wellbeing. Rest, relaxation, solitude and calm surroundings shall be imperative.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings a fresh start or a detour. Beware of a bossy person and if you feel like you are this person, try to lighten up a little. You may need a change of pace and the acceptance of a relaxed approach.
Dear Leo, this week brings endings and new beginnings. You are going to feel a spurt of renewed energy. Your charisma, charm, creativity and imagination shall be palpable. People shall be drawn in your direction, especially romantic suitors.
Dear Virgo, this week brings healing, emotional satisfaction and contentment. You are cutting through unresolved feelings and freeing yourself to explore new possibilities. There is much prosperity and recognition waiting to enter into your life.
Dear Libra, this week an uncomfortable truth may come to light. A new chapter shall be set into motion. Do not shy away from digging deep, investigating and gathering more information. Listen to your intuition as it is going to be rather potent.
Dear Scorpio, this week you are stepping out of a rather difficult period by using a practical approach. It is time to leave the past behind and to move beyond your habits/patterns. You are urged to be assertive, fearless, bold and take action.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings indulgence, celebrations, communication and a busy social calendar. New relationships and partnerships are going to make a pleasant appearance. Make sure you do not spend more than your budget.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings with it fresh and exciting new beginnings. Your leadership skills, charisma, creativity and strength shall draw attention and admiration. It is important that you think things through/reflect and not get impulsive.
Dear Aquarius, this week hard work and 'getting things done' will bring much fulfillment. You will build a strong foundation to your financial prosperity. Luck is on your side. Bask in the joy that comes from creating practical results.
Dear Pisces, this week shall be about managing concerns pertaining to your financial stability and security. Practical solutions shall work better than just fretting over your situation. A lot of communication and interactions are heading in your direction.
Deck- White Sage Tarot