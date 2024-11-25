Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 25th, 2024 To Dec 1st, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 25, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you may feel like charging into action and following your rage and impulses. Be mindful about how you respond to situations. It is best to take time to reflect, rest and get a fresh perspective.
Dear Taurus, get rid of your indecisiveness and take action in the direction of your goals. Be confident in your approach. Financial prosperity and abundance lay ahead. Make sure you focus on creating wealth.
Dear Gemini, this week brings a plethora of options for you to explore. Your creativity, charisma and leadership skills will be heightened. It is a good time to socialise, celebrate and unveil your gifts. Create some structure in your life
Dear Cancerians, you must strive to create balance in your life. Stand your ground and defend your ideas and resources. Some of you may have to make a financial decision which will require more study or understanding.
Dear Leo, this week your focus shall be on teaching, learning or enhancing your skills. Those who wish to see progress in their career or ‘life in general’ need to plan and follow a curriculum, mentor or guide.
Dear Virgo, this week brings hedonistic indulgence. There could be celebrations, festivities and parties. Beware of miscommunication or disagreements, especially if there is drinking or substances involved.
Dear Libra, you could be blessed with great creative thinking and a strong vision to create success. However, you may limit yourself or meet with some resistance from others. Take a strong stand and defend your views.
Dear Scorpio, this is going to be a highly emotional week which could bring some challenging situations. It is time to face your inner demons and address your patterns. Make time for self-love and care. Accept help and guidance.
Dear Sagittarius, keep your burdens aside and focus on your emotional well-being. Avoid taking on more work than you can handle. Do not chase old ways of doing things. Find a path that protects your peace of mind. Be frugal.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings an emotionally difficult period. Do not have to worry as there is light at the end of the tunnel. Be logical, practical, strict and assertive with your boundaries. Beware of deceptive individuals.
Dear Aquarius, you may have to be very careful of your habits and patterns as they could invite difficult situations. Forgive yourself for whatever may have transpired in the past. Get out of your comfort zone and free yourself.
Dear Pisces, use your intellectual capabilities along with perseverance and an action oriented approach to bring about results. It is going to be a busy period wherein you will have to put genuine hard work and effort.
Deck- White Sage Tarot