Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 24, 2024 To June 30, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 24, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, some of you are coming out of a rather difficult period. You will be blessed with clarity of thought and action once you step out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to tap into your emotional side. Your focus shall be on relationships, collaborations, romance and nostalgia. It is a good time to connect with your spiritual side.
Dear Gemini, it is going to be a busy week where you will have to pull up your socks and tend to multiple tasks. Try to clear the clutter around you and devise a plan to improve your focus.
Dear Cancerians, this week you may have to slow down a little. You could figure out a solution to a long standing problem or receive an answer to a certain situation.
Dear Leo, this week shall bring sudden developments. You can expect a busy and transformative period. Stay open to travel and change. It is time to think on your feet and be agile in your approach.
Dear Virgo, it is time to rest your burdens and indulge in life’s pleasures. You are advised to pamper yourself and enjoy some solitude. Tap into the energy that makes you feel happy, content and joyful.
Dear Libra, this week your inner-creativity shall be awakened and you will be inspired to take bold steps. You are advised to follow your intuition. Use a light-hearted approach to tackle this busy and competitive period.
Dear Scorpio, this week shall be about celebration, teamwork, home, family and community service. You may buy a new home, attend a marriage or ceremony. It is time to grow roots and lay a solid foundation in your life.
Dear Sagittarius, this week your focus shall be on feelings, emotions and relationships. Some of you may tap into your spiritual/religious side and you may carry out a ceremony or ritual. Listen to your intuition.
Dear Capricorn, this week you are asked to focus on your overall wellbeing and keep away excess responsibilities. Bring back childlike joy, confidence and healing into your life. Protect yourself from those who may drain your energy.
Ten of Pentacles
Dear Pisces, it is time to cut your losses and move in a brand new direction. Stay clear in your mindset and look at the big picture. Your passion for life and interest in hobbies shall be reawakened. Travel is indicated.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
Thanks For Reading!