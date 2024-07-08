Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 8 To July 14, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 08, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are advised to review your approach to things. Check if you are blindly following a certain person or process. You could deal with a bossy or demanding individual. Stay open to new work and financial opportunities.
Dear Taurus, this week your attention shall be on creating order and stability in your life. Your work life shall be busy and could get stressful. You shall see good results if you plan things in advance.
Dear Gemini, this week a logical and practical approach will help you cut through confusion. Some of you may have to reluctantly collaborate with others on the work or home front. Pay attention to your health and sleep schedule.
Dear Cancerians, it is going to be a rather busy week full of planning, collaborations, negotiations, discussions and action. It is divine timing for things to move swiftly. Pay attention to details. Make the most of this positive period.
Dear Leo, this week you are urged to move ahead step by step even if you may not feel like doing so on some days. Try to keep that optimistic, hopeful and innocent side going. Say good-bye to old emotional chapters.
Dear Virgo, it is time to close some chapters and move on to calmer/clearer waters. Pay attention to your health. Allow your mind and body to rest. Try to enjoy yourself and bring a playful touch.
Dear Libra, this week it is wise to take a step back to think and plan your next moves. Your ideas are going to be bright and vivid. It is advisable to note them down or share them with others. Listen to your intuition.
Dear Scorpio, this week is all about teamwork and collaboration. Your mind shall be flooded with exciting new ideas which could benefit everyone. A ‘slow and steady’ approach shall work in your favour.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings highly positive opportunities. There is tremendous potential to start something new and exciting. There is healing coming into your life. Make the most of this phase
Dear Capricorn, this week brings change and fresh new beginnings. You can consider it to be a rebirth of sorts. It is a good time to ideate. There could be a celebration or party during this period.
Dear Aquarius, this week luck is on your side. Your intellectual acumen shall be stellar. It is time to be assertive, logical, practical, clear and concise in your interactions. Overall, this shall be an abundant phase. Make the most of it.
Dear Pisces, this week brings stellar new beginnings, opportunities and empowerment. There is positive change in the air. Set your sights on higher and bigger goals. Try not to get too carried away by your feelings.
Deck- White Sage Tarot