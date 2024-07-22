Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 22nd, 2024 to July 28th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata | July 22, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week your focus shall remain on material abundance and finances. It is time to meticulously plan your financial resources and keep things well balanced. Find ways to build and expand your wealth through special pursuits.
Dear Taurus, it is time to lean on your inner strength and wisdom during this rapidly changing period. Follow the voice of your soul and do not be afraid of making mistakes. Keep your heart open and share your knowledge with others.
Dear Gemini, this week brings luck and happy changes. It is time to chalk out a brand new journey. Visualise your life five or ten years down the line. You shall be gifted with the ability to unlock your inner magic.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings a wonderful balance between your emotional and logical side. You will be able to rely more and more on your judgement. Be assertive. Your hard work is going to start paying off.
Dear Leo, this week is about travel, movement and change. There shall be opportunities coming your way which will help you reclaim your power. It is an auspicious period for those who are looking to buy a new vehicle.
Dear Virgo, this week is going to seem slow. It is ok to take deliberate and measured steps. You may get a new financial opportunity which could increase your wealth.
Dear Libra, this week your energy shall be reawakened. You will feel like you are moving into a better mental headspace. Your vision shall become clearer and you will feel a sense of freedom.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings bravery and confidence when it comes to leaving behind situations that are not serving you. You may hear some positive and decisive news/answers.
Dear Sagittarius, you could feel a touch of boredom during this period, especially when it comes to viewing your financial growth. Try not to make any emotional or snap decisions. Take time to build a solid and stable foundation.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings clarity and wish-fulfilment in terms of making an important choice. You are going to feel strong, secure and empowered. It is ok to initiate sudden change and ruffle some feathers.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings unexpected change, travel, choices and options. Let your fears dissolve. You are going to experience healing energy during this period. Your love life looks exciting.
Dear Pisces, you may have a disagreement with your partner in your personal or professional life. On the work front, things are looking strong and you may step into an authoritative position. There shall be abundance and money flowing into your life.
Deck- White Sage Tarot