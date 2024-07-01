Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From July 1 To July 7, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 01, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week your focus shall be on friends, celebrations, family, community and other connections. Take a step back from serious work, unwind, dress up and socialise.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to reconcile/negotiate with someone or come to a consensus over a certain situation. Avoid taking snap decisions. Do not let your feelings cloud your judgement.
Dear Gemini, it is time to stop waiting. The answers you need are on their way. Till then, go out there and enjoy yourself. Look for ways to bring child-like fun and playfulness in your day to day life.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings indecision. Take some time away from chaotic surroundings and try not to get influenced by people around you. Keep your cards close to your chest.
Dear Leo, this may be an emotionally difficult week. You are advised to communicate clearly, keep a firm exterior and not fall into unhealthy patterns in your relationships.
Dear Virgo, it is time for travel, freedom, independence and big change. Embrace your unique qualities and show the world your talent. Do not be afraid of accepting new things into your life.
Dear Libra, this week is about stepping into your power and assuming positions of authority. Strategize, focus and take action. Beware of your temper and rigidity.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings change and an end to a cycle. Your passion and excitement for life shall be ignited. Be fearless and bold in your approach.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings ideas and inspiration. You are asked to stay open to a new perspective in life. Take your time to work out new possibilities.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings a surge of energy, positivity, busyness and change. You may feel like taking a risk or a leap of faith. Try to pace yourself such that you are able to grasp important details.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings opportunity and change. It is time to think on your feet and use your charm to move ahead. Take care of your finances.
Dear Pisces, this week take time to work out the feasibility of your ideas and passions. Move ahead after you have a clearer picture. Avoid getting carried away by your emotions and fancies.
Deck- White Sage Tarot