Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jul 29 To Aug 4, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | July 29, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings change and it may seem hard to let go of something. You are advised to show inner-strength and tenacity. Take charge of your emotions.
Dear Taurus, this week brings healing, wisdom and clarity. It is a good time to rest, recover and tidy-up your surroundings. You shall be blessed with ideas which could have substantial potential.
Dear Gemini, this week brings ideas, energy and inspiration, Your passion for life shall be ignited. Avoid getting carried away by your impulsivity.
Dear Cancerians, you may find it hard to make a decision. Use your intellect and judgement to shift your perception. Avoid falling into the trap of perfectionism. Your hard work is going to start paying off.
Dear Leo, it is time to rise and shine. This week brings multitasking, busyness and transformation. Avoid introspecting to the point of splitting hairs. You could be offered a new job opportunity or an increment.
Dear Virgo, this week is about tapping into your inner strength and wisdom. Allow yourself time as well as space to rest, think and ideate. The insights you shall have during this period shall be truly eye-opening.
Dear Libra, this week you need to be careful of your own passions and impulses. Beware of temptations that could lead you astray. Do not let your emotions run your life.
Dear Sagittarius, your emotions are going to run high which could become a cause for much upheaval. Try to strike the right balance as this period actually brings big, happy changes.
Dear Scorpio, this week brings great opportunities and infinite potential. It is time to hustle, take the lead and make the most of all the positive energy thrown in your direction by God/Universe. Pay attention to your intuition.
Dear Capricorn, this week you are going to lean on your inner strength and patience. Your hard work, dedication and ambition could soon be rewarded monetarily. Allow your passions to thrive. Try to keep the mood lighthearted and playful.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings immense healing and positive energy. Try to remain steadfast and avoid running away from your own growth story. You are now ready to shine. It is an excellent period for you to start working on your overall well-being.
Dear Pisces, this week you are going to focus on executing major tasks. It is time to bring your ideas to life. However, try not to accept more responsibilities than necessary. Take time to nurture yourself.
Deck- White Sage Tarot