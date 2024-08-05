Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 5th, 2024 to Aug 11th, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 05, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you may experience sudden changes which may force you to slow down. Allow your mind and body to rest and relax. Your personal life looks abundant and there could be a celebration or party.
Dear Taurus, this week You may have to make an important decision and for that you will have to look dig deep to find requisite answers. Be fearless and bold.
Dear Gemini, this week shall be about making important decisions about your work and finances. You may receive news or proposals pertaining to these two aspects. It is a good period for partnerships and collaborations.
Dear Cancerians, this week you may receive a message which you have been eagerly awaiting. You are asked to focus on your overall financial growth and look for specific opportunities that offer better money. It is a positive period for your family life.
Dear Leo, this week you are asked to cut through confusion using hard cold logic. You will start feeling the itch to start something exciting and new. However, you will need a solid practical plan to turn your vision into material reality.
Dear Virgo, this week brings busyness, options and confusion. You may feel unsupported or lost due to this chaotic energy. Some of you need to find time in your schedule to get a breather and think clearly. Be kind with yourself.
Dear Libra, this week brings abundance, adventure, love and tremendous positive energy. It is time to push through insecurities and doubts. Do not let perfectionism hold you back.
Dear Scorpio, this week your focus shall be on healing, love, care, romance and affection. You will strive hard to win over the attention of your loved ones or they may do so with you. There is wish fulfilment in the cards.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings clarity and healing. The world is your oyster. You will sense a boost in your energy levels. Your financial situation needs focus and addressing.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings restlessness and the need to break free from your current situation. You may experience boredom or need for challenging work and competitive finances. Keep your temper in check.
Dear Aquarius, this week you will have to show inner strength and patience. Beware of temptations in your path. A lot of focus is going to be on your home and family life. Some of you may redecorate or renovate your existing space.
Dear Pisces, this is going to be an emotional week. Your sensitivity shall be heightened and that may stress you out at times. It is an auspicious phase for those who wish to conceive or extend their family.
Deck- White Sage Tarot